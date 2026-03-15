/‘Last person we need help from is Zelensky’: Trump snubs Ukrainian leader’s assistance in Iran war

Amid the escalating war in West Asia, US President Donald Trump on Saturday (Mar 14) said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is the last person the United States would need help from in fighting with Iran. Trump made the remarks after Zelensky earlier this month offered to assist the American forces and their allies in intercepting Iranian drones using the Ukrainian military’s experience in fending off Russian drones. Earlier on Tuesday (Mar 10), the Ukrainian leader said that his country was sending teams to Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to share their knowledge.

In an interview with NBC News, the US president said, “We don’t need help,” when asked about potential assistance from Ukraine. He added that the “last person we need help from is Zelensky.” Although Trump declined to comment on whether the US has accepted Ukraine’s help with drone interception technology.

Earlier on Friday (Mar 13), Zelensky said in a post on X, “Countries in the Middle East have reached out to us, asking to share our expertise in intercepting Iranian ‘shahed’ drones during massive strikes. That is why we have already sent expert teams to three countries.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Following his offer, an Iranian politician warned the Ukrainian leader, saying that his country was a “legitimate and lawful target” for Iran because of Kyiv’s offer to help defend against Iranian drones.

Earlier Saturday, an Iranian politician said Ukraine was a “legitimate and lawful target” for Iran because Ukraine offered help defending against Iranian drones.

Trump also spoke about lifting sanctions on Russian oil amid the surge in global oil prices due to the war in the Gulf. “I want to have oil for the world. I want to have oil,” Trump said. However, he added that the sanctions imposed during the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022 will “go back as soon as the crisis is over.”

Amid the escalating tensions in West Asia, several vessels have been targeted while passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has shut down the Strait of Hormuz and warned that any vessel attempting to pass could be targeted and set on fire, with several oil tankers being hit in recent days. However, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on March 5 said that the passage is closed to vessels from the United States, Israel, Europe and their Western allies. On March 10, the IRGC said that it will grant certain countries unrestricted passage through the Strait of Hormuz, but that this safe passage will be conditional. The IRGC said that only those Arab or European nations that expel Israeli and American ambassadors from their territory will be granted the right to transit through the strategic waterway, which accounts for roughly 20 per cent of the global oil supply passing through it daily.

The Strait of Hormuz is the only maritime outlet for ports located in the Persian Gulf. Its blockage has significantly affected global energy supply, triggering a sharp rise in oil prices.

Trump calls Zelensky ‘difficult’ for making a deal with

Trump was also asked about criticism from foreign leaders about lifting sanctions on Russian oil. While he did not answer the question directly, he slammed Zelensky for being “difficult” to make a deal.

“I’m surprised that Zelenskyy doesn’t want to make a deal. Tell Zelenskyy to make a deal because Putin’s willing to make a deal,” Trump said. “Zelenskyy is far more difficult to make a deal with.”