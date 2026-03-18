/‘Kids making efforts to make planet cleaner, we have to support them: Head of L&D, Lancers International School

Chantal Theron, Head of Learning and Development, Lancers International School, at WION’s World Pulse summit on Wednesday (Mar 18), shared her approach to teaching young minds about sustainability and saving the planet Earth. Speaking at the Planet Pulse session, Chantal talked about the lessons she got when she was in school. She said at that time, students were taught not to litter, switch off the tap while brushing their teeth, and not to waste food. But, she said, kids at that time were breathing clean air, drinking clean water, and used to play outside, and had a clean environment. But in the present time, children can't breathe fresh air, and they can't drink tap water. Hence, there is less need to teach them the importance of saving the planet, as they themselves are aware of the reality they are living in.

She said that kids are aware that the AQI is higher outside and hence they refrain from going out. "They say, 'don't drink that water, we need to use this water.' This is very real for them. And instead of saying 'we need to teach them', they are the ones teaching us by saying what have you done and not done and why my world is like this."

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"We don't know the answers. They have a lot of questions. And it is our responsibility to show them where to find that information," she added. She also said that parents play a vital role in educating the kids as they are "primary educators" of the children. She said that what you model for your children, that is what they take on board. She also said that children want to know, at a very young age, the ways they can protect the planet and play a part in sustainability and make a difference.