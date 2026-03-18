/'Businesses can be built without balance sheet': NSE Chief Ashish Kumar Chauhan at WION World Pulse

National Stock Exchange (NSE) MD & CEO Ashish Kumar Chauhan, speaking at WION’s World PULSE, said that the nature of capitalism has undergone a significant transformation, allowing businesses to scale without the traditional requirement of large capital or strong balance sheets. Responding to a question from a WION journalist, "You don't need a balance sheet to build a business today?", Chauhan highlighted how technological advancements have reshaped entrepreneurship over the decades.



Ashish Kumar Chauhan said, "I watch businesses go up, raising funds over the last 35 years. In the early days, 50-100 years back, you required a lot of money to make more money that what is called capitalism. In the early 90s, people began experimenting with new styles of businesses which were IT-driven after the advancement of new technology. Some came to start businesses with their engineering degree and began making 100-200 billion dollars in the last 30 years."

Capitalism doesn't require capital: Ashish Kumar Chauhan

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He further emphasised that modern-day capitalism is less dependent on capital and more driven by ideas and innovation. "Earlier capitalism required capital, but today capitalism doesn't require capital. That's why, without a balance sheet, you can create businesses. When Infosys came in 1993 with its IPO, it failed because know body knew how the IT business would work. Recently, Zomato, Swiggy, and many others came out of nowhere with no money at all, and they started with very small, without capital, without a balance sheet, and they became 10-20-50 billion dollar companies. And I have seen this in every sector. That's why, for me the modern India with modern technology allows you to create very large-scale businesses. If you preserve your ideas, NSE will raise money for you," he added.

WION World Pulse

On Wednesday (Mar 18), WION World PULSE came together with the policymakers, diplomats and industry leaders from different sectors at a time of heightened global uncertainty. The global thought leadership forum came at a time when globally the lines between geopolitics, economics and technology are increasingly blurred.