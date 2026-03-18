/WION Tech Pulse: India bets on multi-track AI growth to stay competitive

Technology experts, observers, and industry leaders converged at the WION World Pulse Summit in the national capital to decode global tech strategies in accordance with the "Rhythm of the New World Order." The session featured Abhishek Singh, CEO, IndiaAI Mission; Nitin Pai, Co-Founder & Director, Takshashila Institution; and Venk Krishnan, President, TiE Bangalore, and Founder, NuVentures.

Artificial Intelligence is rapidly emerging as a defining force in global geopolitics, reshaping how nations compete across economic, technological, and security domains. As countries invest heavily in advanced AI capabilities, India is stepping up its efforts to position itself as a serious contender. With a strong digital public infrastructure and a globally competitive IT sector, the country has key building blocks in place. However, experts warn that bridging the gap in cutting-edge innovation will be critical if India aims to lead rather than follow in the AI race.

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Speaking on the broader implications, Nitin Pai, Co-Founder & Director, Takshashila Institution, emphasised that AI must be viewed as a form of geopolitical power, not just a technological advancement. He argued that India should avoid putting all its bets on a single approach and instead pursue multiple pathways simultaneously, ranging from foundational research to applied AI development. This diversified strategy, he suggested, would allow India to remain flexible and resilient in a rapidly evolving landscape where technological shifts can quickly redefine leadership.

Highlighting the challenges, Venk Krishnan, President, TiE Bangalore, and Founder, pointed to a growing innovation gap, particularly in advanced AI and Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). While India benefits from a deep talent pool and a vibrant startup ecosystem, he noted that the country still lags behind global leaders in breakthrough research and high-end model development. Closing this gap will require sustained investment, stronger research ecosystems, and closer collaboration between academia, industry, and government.