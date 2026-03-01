/‘Khamenei’s blood will ERADICATE American-Zionist oppression’: Iranian president after supreme leader’s death

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday (Mar 1) said that the “pure blood” of supreme leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei, who was killed in the US-Israeli strikes on Iran a day earlier, will “eradicate American-Zionist oppression and crime.” In a statement, Pezeshkian expressed “regret and sorrow” over the leader’s killing in the “brutal attack by the criminal government of America and the evil Zionist regime.”

Pezeshkian also said that Iran has declared 40 days of public mourning and seven days of public holiday after Khamenei’s death.

“The government of the Islamic Republic of Iran offers its condolences to the great martyr, the honourable nation of Iran, the great Islamic nation, and all the free people of the world, and while expressing its sympathy with the righteous nation of Iran, declares 40 days of public mourning and 7 days of public holiday,” he said.

The Iranian president said that the “great crime will never remain unanswered.”

“This great crime will never remain unanswered and will turn a new page in the history of the Islamic world and Shiism. The pure blood of this high-ranking leader will flow like a roaring spring and will eradicate American-Zionist oppression and crime,” Pezeshkian stated.

“️This time too, with all our strength and determination, with the support of the Islamic nation and the free people of the world, we will make the perpetrators and commanders of this great crime regret it.”

On Saturday (Feb 28), the Israeli and US military launched strikes on Iran, attacking over 30 targets. Shortly after, US President Donald Trump announced “major combat operations” in Iran, confirming the involvement of American forces. In retaliation, Iran launched attacks on Israel and US military bases in the region, including in Bahrain, Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Sunday (Mar 1) vowed to severely punish the “murderers” of supreme leader Ali Khamenei, after his death was confirmed by state television.

Several international airlines have cancelled their flights in the region as tensions flared.