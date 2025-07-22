‘Khalistani extremists not just a concern for us’: India flags issue to UK on eve of PM Modi’s visit

India’s foreign secretary Vikram Misri said on Tuesday that New Delhi has flagged the United Kingdom about Khalistani extremists and related groups and added that “it’s a matter of concern not only to us but should be a matter of concern to our partners as well”. Briefing the press on the upcoming visit of PM Narendra Modi to the UK and Maldives, Misri said, “The issue of the presence of Khalistani extremists, bodies close to these people, is something that we have brought to the attention of our partners in the UK. We will continue to do so.”

“This is a matter of concern not only to us but should be a matter of concern to our partners as well because this impacts social cohesion and social order in these other countries as well,” he added.

The foreign secretary’s comments come months after external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar was heckled by pro-Khalistan supporters during his visit to the UK in March. Protesters were seen waving flags and shouting slogans outside Chatham House, where he was attending an event.

The foreign secretary also shared that India and the UK have been in talks about the extradition of fugitives wanted by Indian law enforcement agencies. Responding to a question, Misri said, “There have been a few questions fugitives related to Indian law and Indian justice, in the UK. These have been a matter of discussion between both sides and we have continued to make the case for these fugitives to be rendered to India.”

On PM Modi’s upcoming visit, Misri said it will be a short but significant one. “This visit, though a short one, will give both leaders the opportunity to review the entire gamut of the bilateral relationship.”

“The India UK partnership, as you’re aware, was upgraded to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2021 and since then, has seen regular high level political exchanges, and both sides remain committed to taking this partnership to even higher levels, apart from the summit level, engagements,” he added.