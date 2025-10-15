US President Donald Trump, a day after the first phase of the Gaza peace deal, said that the job was "not done" yet and his team will work to disarm the Palestinian militant group Hamas. He threatened to do so if the Palestinian militants refused to do it themselves, as he called for the group to release the bodies of hostages.

"If they don't disarm, we will disarm them," Trump told reporters at the White House, hours after returning from Israel and Egypt. "And it will happen quickly and perhaps violently."

"I spoke to Hamas and I said 'you're gonna disarm and they said 'yes sir, we're going to disarm,'" said Trump. He said he conveyed the message to the group "through my people" rather than in direct contact.

"ALL TWENTY HOSTAGES ARE BACK AND FEELING AS GOOD AS CAN BE EXPECTED. A big burden has been lifted, but the job IS NOT DONE," Trump said on Truth Social.

"THE DEAD HAVE NOT BEEN RETURNED, AS PROMISED! Phase Two begins right NOW!!!" he added.

Trump hailed a "tremendous day for the Middle East" while signing a declaration Monday meant to cement a ceasefire in Gaza. This came hours after Israel and Hamas exchanged hostages and prisoners. "This is a tremendous day for the world, it's a tremendous day for the Middle East," Trump said as more than two dozen world leaders sat down to talk in the resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of Egypt, said, “Lets make this historic moment a new start. The end of the Gaza war should be the end of all wars in the region. We have full trust in Trump's leadership to see this plan through. The two state solution is the only way to end this conflict.”

‘The rebuilding begins’

While addressing the crowd after signing the peace agreement, Trump said, “This is the day people around the world have been praying for. At long last we have peace in the Middle East. The hostages have been returned and further work goes on. Humanitarian aid is now pouring into Gaza. The rebuilding begins, I think this will be the easiest part.”