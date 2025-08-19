/‘Jew-hatred now stalking your...’: Every time a country leader recognises Palestine, Netanyahu sends them a letter. Here’s what he writes

It has been revealed that every time a country's supremo announces their plan to recognise the Palestinian state, Israeli PM Netanyahu sends them a letter. What does he write in it? Let's find out.
The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly targeting world leaders who have recognised or are planning to recognise a Palestinian state. As per AFP, the Israeli PM sent a letter to the French President Emmanuel Macron and accused him of being antisemitic.
"Your call for a Palestinian state pours fuel on this antisemitic fire. It is not diplomacy, it is appeasement. It rewards Hamas terror, hardens Hamas’s refusal to free the hostages, emboldens those who menace French Jews and encourages the Jew-hatred now stalking your streets," Netanyahu wrote in the letter.
Moreover, the American news channel Sky News revealed on August 19 that it was not the first time Netanyahu has used this tactic. The Israeli PM sent a similar letter to the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, indicating that he’s sending them to the leaders of all countries that announced plans to recognize a Palestinian state next month.