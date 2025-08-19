/‘Jew-hatred now stalking your...’: Every time a country leader recognises Palestine, Netanyahu sends them a letter. Here’s what he writes

The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly targeting world leaders who have recognised or are planning to recognise a Palestinian state. As per AFP, the Israeli PM sent a letter to the French President Emmanuel Macron and accused him of being antisemitic.

"Your call for a Palestinian state pours fuel on this antisemitic fire. It is not diplomacy, it is appeasement. It rewards Hamas terror, hardens Hamas’s refusal to free the hostages, emboldens those who menace French Jews and encourages the Jew-hatred now stalking your streets," Netanyahu wrote in the letter.