/'It arrived during ceasefire period...': Pakistan CONFIRMS presence of Iranian aircraft amid US talks, but says...

Pakistan has “categorically” rejected the report that Pakistan may have allowed Iran to park military and spy aircraft despite positioning itself as a neutral party during talks between the Islamic Republic and the US. In a statement, the Pakistan Foreign Ministry confirmed the presence of the Iranian aircraft, claiming that that it has “no linkage whatsoever to any military contingency or preservation arrangement.” It also said that some aircraft and support personnel “remained temporarily in Pakistan in anticipation of subsequent rounds of engagement.” The statement highlighted Islamabad's role as a mediator, emphasizing that it is “impartial, constructive, and responsible facilitator in support of dialogue and de- escalation.” It called the CBS report “misleading and sensationalized”, adding that such “speculative narratives appear aimed at undermining ongoing efforts for regional stability and peace.”

What was the statement by Pakistan?

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The Pak Foreign Ministry statement explained that following the ceasefire and during the initial round of the Islamabad Talks, a number of aircraft from Iran and the United States arrived in Pakistan to facilitate the movement of diplomatic personnel, security teams, and administrative staff associated with the talks process. It said, “Some aircraft and support personnel remained temporarily in Pakistan in anticipation of subsequent rounds of engagement.” Pointing at the subsequent visit by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to Islamabad, the statement said that it was “facilitated through the existing logistical and administrative arrangements.” In confirmation of the CBS report, Pak said: “The Iranian aircraft currently parked in Pakistan arrived during the ceasefire period.” However, the country attempted to clarify its stance by saying that the aircraft bears “no linkage whatsoever to any military contingency or preservation arrangement.”

It also added in the statement: "Assertions suggesting otherwise are speculative, misleading, and entirely detached from the factual context. Pakistan has consistently acted as an impartial, constructive, and responsible facilitator in support of dialogue and de- escalation. In line with this role, Pakistan has extended routine logistical and administrative support where required, while maintaining full transparency and regular communication with all relevant parties. Pakistan remains committed to supporting all sincere efforts aimed at promoting dialogue, reducing tensions, and advancing regional and global peace, stability, and security.”

Pakistan's mediator role under scanner

CBS News reported that Pakistan may have “quietly allowed" Iranian military and surveillance aircraft to park on its airfields. CBS quoted American officials who also alleged US officials further alleged that Tehran deployed multiple aircraft, including an Iranian Air Force RC-130 — a reconnaissance and intelligence-gathering variant of the Lockheed C-130 Hercules tactical transport aircraft — to Pakistan Air Force Base Nur Khan near Rawalpindi. The US and Iran met in Islamabad on Apr 11 and held approximately 15-hour marathon talks but couldn't strike a deal. The American delegation was led by Vice President JD Vance and Iranian side was led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. While Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir earned the praise of Trump, the visit did not result in a long-lasting peace deal.

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