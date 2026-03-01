/‘Iranian regime was warned’: CENTCOM releases dramatic video of ‘Operation Epic Fury’ – WATCH

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) on Saturday (Feb 28) released a new video of operation ‘Epic Fury’ after the US and Israeli military launched strikes on Iran, attacking over 30 targets and killing Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei. The operation was named ‘Lion’s Roar’ by Israel. The attacks came amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran over its nuclear program. In retaliation, Iran launched attacks on Israel and US military bases in the region, including in Bahrain, Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan.

Sharing the 33-second-long video on X, CENTCOM wrote, “The Iranian regime was warned. CENTCOM is now delivering swift and decisive action as directed.”

In a recent warning, US President Donald Trump issued yet another threat to Iran.

Taking to his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, “Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever hit before. THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT, HOWEVER, BECAUSE IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE!”

Iran's Revolutionary Guards earlier vowed to severely punish the “murderers” of Khamenei after his death was confirmed on Sunday (Mar 1). They also warned of launching the “most ferocious” operation in history against Israel and US bases.

“The most ferocious offensive operation in the history of the Islamic Republic of Iran's armed forces will begin any moment now,” the Guards said in a statement.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that the “pure blood” of supreme leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei will “eradicate American-Zionist oppression and crime.” He added, “This time too, with all our strength and determination, with the support of the Islamic nation and the free people of the world, we will make the perpetrators and commanders of this great crime regret it.”

The Iranian government has declared 40 days of public mourning and seven days of public holiday after Khamenei’s death.