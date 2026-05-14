/‘India supports two-state solution’: Indian EAM Jaishankar on Palestine, Iran war at BRICS meet

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday (May 14) stressed that New Delhi supports a two-state solution to the Palestine issue in his statement at the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. Jaishankar also expressed concerns over the threat to maritime traffic and energy supply disruption due to tensions in the Gulf region. This comes as India holds the key meeting on May 14-15 in New Delhi at Bharat Mandapam, hosting foreign ministers from Iran, Russia, and others.

Speaking on the Israel-Palestine issue, the EAM said, “India supports a two-state solution where the Palestine issue is concerned.”

Talking about the war in West Asia, Jaishankar said, “The conflict in West Asia merits particular attention. Continuing tensions, risks to maritime traffic, and disruptions to energy infrastructure highlight the fragility of the situation.”

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He also noted instability in countries including Lebanon, Syria, Sudan, Yemen and Libya. “Lebanon and Syria face continuing challenges. The conflict in Sudan imposes a heavy human cost. Yemen presents humanitarian concerns and maritime risks, while stability in Libya remains important,” he said.

Jaishankar said that the crisis in these regions requires sustained international cooperation and diplomatic efforts.

“Taken together, they underline a clear reality: stability cannot be selective, and peace cannot be piecemeal,” he said. “It is essential to uphold international law, protect civilians, and avoid targeting public infrastructure. India stands ready to contribute constructively to de-escalation efforts and to support initiatives aimed at restoring stability.”

As the Iran-US conflict in West Asia continues to escalate, foreign ministers from BRICS nations gathered in New Delhi on Thursday for a two-day meeting. The meeting comes amid surging oil prices and increasing global economic instability caused by the conflict in the Gulf, which has stretched on for more than two months.

Representatives from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, along with the bloc’s newly inducted members, are participating in the discussions. Among those attending is Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who has been deeply involved in Tehran’s ongoing diplomatic engagements with Washington.