/‘India and China need to move ahead after ‘difficult period’ in bilateral ties’: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar met the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, visiting India for bilateral talks, and said in his opening remarks that both nations now seek to move ahead after a “difficult period” in the bilateral ties. While emphasising that differences must not become disputes, Jaishankar said, “Having seen a difficult period in our relationship, our two nations now seek to move ahead. This requires a candid and constructive approach from both sides.”

The EAM also highlighted the need for enhancing stability in the global economy in the current environment.

“You are visiting India shortly before the SCO Summit that China is hosting in Tianjin. We have worked closely with the Chinese side during its presidency. We wish you a successful Summit with strong outcomes and decisions,” the EAM said.

‘We seek a fair, balanced, and multipolar world order’: Jaishankar

“When the world’s two largest nations meet, it is natural that the international situation will be discussed. We seek a fair, balanced, and multipolar world order, including a multipolar Asia. Reform multilateralism is also the call of the day. In the current environment, there is clearly an imperative of maintaining and enhancing stability in the global economy as well,” the minister added.

Jaishankar also brought up the issue of terrorism with his Chinese counterpart and said, “The fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations is another major priority. I look forward to our exchange of views. Overall, it is our expectation that our discussions would contribute to building a stable, cooperative, and forward-looking relationship between India and China, one that serves both our interests and addresses our concerns.”

He added that the Chinese foreign minister will be discussing border issues with India’s Special Representative NSA Ajit Doval on Tuesday and said, “This is very important because the basis for any positive momentum in our ties is the ability to jointly maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas. It is also essential that the de-escalation process move forward.”

‘Differences must not become disputes’

“Having seen a difficult period in our relationship, our two nations now seek to move ahead. This requires a candid and constructive approach from both sides. In that endeavour, we must be guided by the three mutuals—mutual respect, mutual sensitivity, and mutual interest. Differences must not become disputes, nor competition a conflict,” Jaishankar added.

Earler, the EAM welcomed Wang Yi and said, “I welcome you and your delegation to India at the start of your visit for the 24th round of talks between the Special Representatives of India and China. This is also the first visit by a Chinese Minister since our leaders met in Kazan in October 2024. This occasion provides us with an opportunity to meet and review our bilateral ties. It is also an approrpriate time to exchange views on the global situation and some issues of mutual interest.”

‘China and India can provide most needed certainty to world,’ says Wang Yi

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in his opening statement that China and India can contribute to each other’s success and provide the most needed certainty to Asia and the world.

“We maintained peace and tranquillity in the border areas and resumed the Indian pilgrimage to Mount Gang Renpoche and Lake Mapam Yun Tso in the Xijang Autonomous Region. We shared confidence to dispel interference, expand cooperation, and to further consolidate the momentum of improvement development of China-India relations so that while pursuing our respective rejuvenation, we can contribute to each other's success and provide the most needed certainty to Asia and the world,” Wang Yi said.