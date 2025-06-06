/'Impossible to ignore China in confrontation with Pakistan': Shashi Tharoor

India's Shashi Tharoor has said that ignoring China during confrontation with Pakistan is "absolutely impossible." The Congress leader said that before the conflict with Pakistan escalated, India was making "good progress" in relation to China.

"China is an absolutely impossible factor to ignore in what has been our confrontation with Pakistan," he said.

Tharoor, who is currently in the US and leading the all-party delegation for Operation Sindoor outreach, said, “I'm not going to mince my words, but we are aware that China has immense stakes in Pakistan." His remarks came during a discussion at the Indian Embassy in Washington on Thursday (June 5).

The Indian politician said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is the largest single project under the Belt and Road Initiative. He added that 81 per cent of Pakistan's defence equipment is from China.

“Defence may be the wrong word here. Offense in many ways,” Tharoor said.

“We have no illusions about what the challenges are in our neighbourhood, but I want to remind you all that India has consistently chosen a path of keeping open channels of communication, even with our adversaries," Tharoor further said.

He also said that India has tried "as much as possible to focus on development, on growth, on trade," but “Our trade with China is still at record levels. It's not that we are adopting a posture of hostility, but we would be naive.”

'Operation Sindoor a message for China?'

Earlier, Tharoor was asked by a journalist if India's May 7 military action against Pakistan was meant to be a message to China.

Giving a witty response to the journalist at the National Press Club in Washington DC, Tharoor said, “I do believe that what happened on the night of the 9th and 10th speaks for itself, and even more so, the immediate reaction of Pakistan the next morning to call off the conflict also speaks very vividly for itself, and maybe that's the message the Chinese will have to look at.”