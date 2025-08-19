/‘Immediate ceasefire not happening, peace agreement very attainable,’ says Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Monday during his talks with European leaders and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky that while all of them would want an immediate ceasefire while they work on lasting peace, “it’s not happening” at this moment. Trump said, "While everyone around the table would prefer an immediate ceasefire while they work on lasting peace, it's not happening at this moment.”

He subsequently added that, however, a peace agreement was “very attainable” at the end of “all of this.”

Trump further said he wants to try and arrange a three-party meeting with Zelensky and Putin, and that he has a feeling they will “work something out.”

“Ultimately, this is a decision that can only be made by Zelensky and the people of Ukraine working in agreement with Putin,” he said.

‘Expect Putin to release 1000 Ukrainian prisoners soon’

At the start of the meeting with Zelensky and European leaders, Trump said, “I think you’ll see that President Putin really would like to do something also, some really positive moves.”

“I know there are over 1,000 prisoners, and I know they’re going to release them. Maybe, they’re going to release them very soon, like immediately, which I think is great,” Trump said.

European leaders share views with Trump

The leaders were seated around a large table and took turns addressing Trump directly.

Nato chief Mark Rutte said, “We have to stop the killing. We have to stop the destruction of Ukraine’s infrastructure. This is a terrible war,” and thanked Trump for “breaking the deadlock.”

European Commission’s President Ursula Von Der Leyen said, “Every single child has to go back to its family.”

Italy PM Giorgia Meloni said, “We will talk about many important topics. The first one is security guarantees, how to be sure that it won’t happen again, which is the precondition of every kind of peace.”

UK PM Keir Starmer said, “We’re talking about security, not just of Ukraine; we’re talking about the security of Europe and the United Kingdom as well, which is why this is such an important issue.”

Finland leader Alexander Stubb said, “The fact that we’re around this table today is very much symbolic, in the sense that it’s Team Europe and Team United States helping Ukraine.”

He pointed out that Finland shares a long border with Russia and had its own experience during World War Two.