/'If Russia is out of line...': Trump warns Putin as war with Ukraine escalates, says he's 'no friend' to Putin or Zelensky

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (June 5) warned Russian President Vladimir Putin as war with Ukraine intensifies, saying that if Russia is out of line, the US will be very tough.

Trump further pointed out that he is not friends with either Russia or Ukraine.

"If Russia is out of line, you'll be amazed how tough we are. I'm not friends with anybody," Trump said during his meeting with Germany Chancellor Friedrich Merz at White House.

"Don't think Putin is playing games. I have always thought Putin wants all of Ukraine," the US president said, adding that he doesn't think Russia-Ukraine will sign a deal.

Trump said that Putin got hit hard, "he wanted the whole thing."

"When I see the moment when we're not going to make a deal and it's not going to stop, we will be very tough. It could be on both Russia or Ukraine. Actually, sometimes you're better off letting them fight for a while before pulling them apart," Trump said.

He added that he told Putin, that "maybe you're going to have to keep fighting for a while before being pulled apart from Ukraine. There is some additional fighting going on with Ukraine and Russia. I told Putin don't retaliate to Ukraine, you should stop it," Trump said.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Merz told Trump that he is the 'key person' who can put pressure on Russia.

When asked whether he agreed with an analogy Trump made on the war between Russia and Ukraine as being a fight between two kids, Merz said, "I think we both agree on this war and how terrible this war is and we are both looking for ways to stop it very soon."

"I told the president before we came in that he is the key person in the world who can really do that now by putting pressure on Russia."

The German chancellor said that we all have the duty to do something to stop the war, adding that his personal view "is clear".

"We are on the side of Ukraine and we are trying to get them stronger and stronger just to make Putin stop this war," he said.