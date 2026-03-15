/‘If Netanyahu is alive...’: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards vow to ‘pursue and kill’ Israeli PM amid war

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on Sunday (Mar 15) vowed to assassinate Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid the war with Israel and the United States. In a statement, the IRGC said that if Netanyahu is alive, they will “pursue and kill him”. This comes following the rumours claiming that Netanyahu was assassinated or missing during the West Asia war. However, the Israeli PM’s office dismissed the reports as “fake news”, saying that the “Prime Minister is fine.”

“If this child-killing criminal is alive, we will continue to pursue and kill him with full force,” said the Guards on their website, Sepah News. The warning comes as hostilities in West Asia continue to rise amid the war.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Saturday (Mar 14) raised doubts about the well-being of Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei. “I don’t know if he’s even alive. So far, nobody’s been able to show him. I’m hearing he’s not alive, and if he is, he should do something very smart for his country, and that’s surrender,” Trump said. However, he added that reports of his death were “rumours”.

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On February 28, the US and Israeli military launched strikes on Iran, killing Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei and several other top Iranian officials. The operation was named ‘Epic Fury’ by the US and ‘Lion’s Roar’ by Israel. The attacks came amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran and ongoing talks over Iran’s nuclear program. In retaliation, Iran launched attacks on Israel and US military bases in the region, including in Bahrain, Kuwait, the UAE, Iraq, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Azerbaijan.

In recent days, Trump has claimed victory in the war with Iran. On Friday (Mar 13), the US forces struck Kharg Island, Iran’s key oil export terminal located in the northern Persian Gulf. Trump said that the US was striking military targets on Iran’s “crown jewel”. He added that “for reasons of decency”, he did not “wipe out” the oil infrastructure on the island. He further warned that he would reconsider his decision if Iran interfered with the passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

The attack came after Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, on Thursday (Mar 12) warned the United States and Israel, saying that Tehran will “abandon all restraint” if its islands in the Gulf are attacked.