FBI Director Kash Patel, who is currently facing scrutiny over the investigation into the killing of US President Donald Trump’s ally Charlie Kirk, on Tuesday (Sep 16) said that there is no “credible information” in the law enforcement files that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein trafficked young women to other individuals. He further went on to blame the past administrations for committing the “original sin” in the case.

Speaking at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Patel said, “There is no credible information, none.” He added, “If there were, I would bring the case yesterday that he trafficked to other individuals.”

Targeting former US attorney Alex Acosta, who first prosecuted Epstein’s case and served as a Labor Secretary during Trump’s first term, Patel said, “The original sin in the Epstein case was the way it was initially brought by Mr. Acosta back in 2006. The original case involved a very limited search warrant or set of search warrants, and didn’t take as much investigatory material as it should have seized.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“If I were the FBI director then, it wouldn’t have happened,” he further claimed.

Responding to the pressure from Democrats and Republicans to reveal more details about the case during the hearing, Patel said that his answers on the matter were “not going to satisfy many, many, many people.”

Patel has previously discussed the case involving the convicted sex offender, who killed himself in prison during the trial related to additional charges, on podcasts and suggested that there has been no cover-up.

Earlier in July, the Justice Department said that Epstein did not keep a client list, adding that no further releases of information related to the case would be warranted.

“The Department of Justice and the FBI never releases information on investigations that are not credible, and we don’t release the names of victims who aren’t credible, but at the same time, we don’t release the names of victims who were credible,” Patel said.