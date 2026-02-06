/'I should make it to heaven', says Trump, pats his back for bringing religion to central place in American politics

United States President Donald Trump never fails to amuse people by his sometimes unfiltered comments. This time he has claimed of having high chances of going to heaven, which is a little contrary to his previous comment when he said he is not so sure he will. Speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, Trump said that his earlier comment was just for joke and that the media missed his sense of humour.

Speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast Trump said, "I really think I probably should make it [to heaven]," and added, "I'm not a perfect candidate, but I did a hell of a lot of good for perfect people," according to USA Today.

He also went on to pat his back for the work he has done for religion and in safeguarding it. Criticising previous administrations on the issue he said he had "done more for religion than any other president."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"I don't know how a person of faith can vote for a Democrat. I really don't," he said.

Trump claimed to bring Christianity, to a central place in American politics and culture by taking efforts like supporting prayer in schools, policies targeting transgender people, and the establishment of a White House faith office.