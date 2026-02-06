/'Leave now', says US embassy to American citizens living in Iran amid talks

Google Preferred
Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Feb 06, 2026, 13:49 IST | Updated: Feb 06, 2026, 13:49 IST
The US citizens were also told by the Virtual Embassy to expect continued internet outages and consider departing Iran by land to Armenia or Turkey.

As United States and Iran gear up for talks on nuclear negotiations of Friday, an advisory was issued to US citizens living in Iran to leave the country immediately without waiting for help from the government as unrest and travel disruptions prevail across Iran. The advisory came from the Virtual US Embassy in Tehran.

Growing security concerns, restrictions on communications and uncertain transport links have raised concerns of safety being compromised, said the Virtual US Embassy.

The citizens were also told to expect continued internet outages and consider departing Iran by land to Armenia or Turkey.

"Flight cancellations and disruptions are possible with little warning. Check directly with your airlines for updates. If you cannot leave, find a secure location within your residence or another safe building. Have a supply of food, water, medications, and other essential items. Avoid demonstrations, keep a low profile, and stay aware of your surroundings," read the advisory.

It also urged it citizens living in Iran to prepare for any eventuality and "Enroll in the Smart Traveller Enrolment Program (STEP) to receive the latest updates on security in Iran."

The advisory further said, "Monitor local media for breaking news. Be prepared to adjust your plans. Keep your phone charged and maintain communication with family and friends to inform them of your status."

US-Iran gear up for talks

Meanwhile US and Iranian officials are going to meet in Oman on Friday (Feb 6) for nuclear negotiations amid threats of military action by Trump.

Trump has also threatened to bomb Iran if it does not reach a deal. He has claimed to have sent an "armada" to the region, including an aircraft carrier along with other warships as well as fighter jets to bring Iran to the negotiating table.

