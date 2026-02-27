/‘I saw nothing, and I did nothing wrong’: Bill Clinton denies wrongdoing in Epstein Files, says had ‘brief acquaintance’ with sex offender

Former US President Bill Clinton denied any wrongdoing in the Epstein Files. During his testimony on Friday (Feb 27), Clinton said that he had only a “brief acquaintance with [Jeffrey] Epstein” that ended “years before his crimes came to light” and that he never saw “what was truly going on” with the late sex offender. “The girls and women whose lives Jeffrey Epstein destroyed deserve not only justice, but healing,” Clinton said.

“They’ve been waiting too long for both. Though my brief acquaintance with Epstein ended years before his crimes came to light, and though I never witnessed during our limited interactions any indication of what was truly going on, I am here to offer what little I know so that it might prevent anything like this from ever happening again," he added. He further claimed, “I know what I saw, and more importantly, what I didn’t see. I know what I did, and more importantly, what I didn’t do. I saw nothing, and I did nothing wrong.”

Clinton added in his statement, “As someone who grew up in a home with domestic abuse, not only would I have not flown on his plane if I had any inkling of what he was doing - I would have turned him in myself and led the call for justice for his crimes, not sweetheart deals.”

“But even with 20/20 hindsight, I saw nothing that ever gave me pause. We are only here because he hid it from everyone so well for so long. And by the time it came to light with his 2008 guilty plea, I had long stopped associating with him,” he added.

Bill Clinton's ties with Epstein