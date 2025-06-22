/'I predicted a long time ago...': Trump's old posts about Obama attacking Iran surfaces after US hits Iranian nuclear facilities

As the United States under US President Donald Trump struck Iranian nuclear facilities, a decade-old tweet by Trump has gone viral on social media. Back in 2011, Donald Trump warned that then-President Barack Obama might start a war with Iran just to win re-election. Calling Obama “weak,” Trump accused him of not being able to negotiate with Iran. He said in several tweets that Obama would launch military strikes on Iran to boost his popularity. Between 2011 and 2013, Trump made similar claims on TV, in radio interviews, apart from Twitter (now X).

“Remember that I predicted a long time ago that President Obama will attack Iran because of his inability to negotiate properly, not skilled!” Trump wrote on X. Netizens have pointed out the stark contrast between Trump's claims a decade ago from what he is doing now. The US, on Trump's order, bombed three nuclear sites - Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan - in Iran and warned the Islamic Republic of more "precision strikes" if it did not end its conflict with Israel.

'Obama will attack Iran'

In a post on X, Trump in 2011 said, “Obama will start a war with Iran.”

In a post on X,Trump in January 2012 said, “Obama will attack Iran in order to get reelected.”

In a post on X, Trump in September 2012, said, I predict that Obama at some point will attack Iran in order to save face!

In Oct 2012: “Now that Obama’s poll numbers are in tailspin, watch for him to launch a strike in Libya or Iran. He is desperate.”

In Jan 2012: On Sean Hannity’s radio show, Trump said: “I say that he starts a war in Iran before the election… lives will be wasted for no reason.”

In Nov 2012, Trump wrote on X, “Remember that I predicted a long time ago that President Obama will attack Iran because of his inability to negotiate properly, not skilled!”

US, under Trump, attacks Iran

In a major escalation of tensions in West Asia, the US bombed three nuclear sites - Fordow, Natanz and Esfahan - in Iran and warned the Islamic Republic of more "precision strikes" if it did not end its conflict with Israel. This came days after the US president said that he would decide within ‘two weeks’ if he needs to bomb Iran. The US strike came on the ninth day of Operation Rising Lion, under which Israel hit several nuclear facilities inside Iran, killing top military officials and nuclear scientists. The Israel Defence Forces said that US strikes “were in coordination with the IDF” and it was a “crucial step stopping the Iranian regime's aggression.”

