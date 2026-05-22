/‘I gave up a lot of money’: Trump claims personal sacrifice behind new Anti-Weaponisation Fund

US President Donald Trump claimed Friday (May 22) that he personally gave up a significant financial settlement to allow the newly established Anti-Weaponisation Fund to move forward, framing the decision as an act of sacrifice for Americans, he says, who were persecuted by his predecessor Biden's administration. The Justice Department announced that it was establishing a $1.776 billion "Anti-Weaponization Fund" after Donald Trump moved to dismiss a $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS over his leaked tax returns.

TRUMP'S STATEMENT:

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The US president took to his social media account to post, “I gave up a lot of money in allowing the just announced Anti-Weaponisation Fund to go forward. I could have settled my case, including the illegal release of my Tax Returns and the equally illegal break-in of Mar-a-Lago, for an absolute fortune. Instead, I am helping others, who were so badly abused by an evil, corrupt, and weaponised Biden administration, receive, at long last, JUSTICE!”

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Justice Department officials announced that Trump and his co-plaintiffs would drop their IRS lawsuit, as well as other claims for damages related to the 2022 search of Mar-a-Lago and the Russia investigation, in exchange for creating the fund. According to the settlement, Trump and his co-plaintiffs including Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and the Trump Organisation, will receive a formal apology but no monetary payment or damages of any kind.

Trump argued Friday (May 22) that he could have personally collected a large sum but chose instead to redirect those resources toward a broader effort to deliver what he called justice for others. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said the fund is intended to provide "a lawful process for victims of lawfare and weaponisation to be heard and seek redress," adding that "the machinery of government" had been turned against Americans for political purposes.

Trump's legal team stated he “is entering into this settlement squarely for the benefit of the American people, and he will continue his fight to hold those who wrong America and Americans accountable.” However, the announcement was not without controversy. Democrats and government watchdogs immediately pledged to fight what they called a "corrupt" and unprecedented resolution, warning that the arrangement would unjustly enrich people close to the president with taxpayer dollars and open the door to meritless claims of political persecution.

Two Capitol Police officers who responded to the January 6 attack also filed suit against Trump, Blanche, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, claiming the administration exceeded its statutory authority in establishing the fund.