/‘Make America Go Away!’ Hundreds of Greenlanders protest outside US consulate | WATCH

More than 500 people gathered in Nuuk this week to protest against US President Donald Trump’s repeated remarks on his desire to control Greenland. The demonstration took place shortly after the inauguration of the new premises of the US consulate in the Arctic island’s capital.

Protesters carried banners reading “Go Home USA,” “Make America Go Away!” and “We are not for sale,” while many waved Greenland’s red-and-white national flag. Some demonstrators also held signs stating “Asu USA,” with “Asu” meaning “Stop” in Greenlandic. The crowd also turned their backs on the US consulate building and observed two minutes of silence to express opposition to Washington’s growing interest in the strategically important island.

Trump has repeatedly argued that the United States needs greater control over Greenland due to national security concerns, warning that the Danish autonomous territory could otherwise fall under the influence of China or Russia. His comments have sparked concern and frustration among many Greenlanders, who insist the island’s future should remain in their own hands.

“Greenland belongs to us. It’s our country. It doesn’t belong to Denmark or the United States. We are a people and we live here,” 68-year-old protester Grethe Kramer Berthelsen told AFP.

The new US consulate building was inaugurated earlier in the day in the presence of US Ambassador to Denmark Kenneth Howery. Greenlandic broadcaster KNR reported that Howery assured attendees that Trump had ruled out the use of force and that Greenlanders themselves would decide the island’s future.

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Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen declined to attend the inauguration. Earlier in the week, he met with Trump’s special envoy Jeff Landry, who called for a stronger American presence in Greenland during his visit.