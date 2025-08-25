/'I don’t like a dictator. I’m not a dictator': Trump says he’s not autocratic ruler, BUT

US President Donald Trump said on Monday (August 25) that his move to deploy national guard in Washington, DC has led to many Americans saying, "We don’t need him. Freedom. Freedom. He’s a dictator. He’s a dictator." But - Trump is not a dictator, said Trump. The American president said that there are also "a lot of people are saying, ‘Maybe we’d like a dictator'." But, Trump said, "I’m not a dictator."

Moreover, Trump also gave a subtle definition of the fascism by describing the opposite features; He said, "I’m a man with great common sense, and I’m a smart person."

"And when I see what’s happened to our cities, and then you send in troops. Instead of being praised, they’re saying, ‘You’re trying to take over the Republic.’ These people are sick," he added.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He said that, “in a certain way, we should wait to be asked” to bring in troops, but reflecting on the impact of his sending national guard into Los Angeles earlier this summer, he added: "But I think people should want us to be there, because otherwise all they’ll do is complain as we do our job. So we’ll have to think about that."

Moreover, the American president added that he has a “great relationship” with the North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong-un. “I have a very good relationship. I understand them. I spent a lot of free time with them, talking about things that we probably aren’t supposed to talk about.”

‘Specialised units’ of National Guard

Trump signed multiple executive orders on Monday (August 25), including the one under which the Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth will establish “specialised units” in the National Guard. The guards will be trained and equipped "specifically" to deal with public order issues.” This came after Hegseth issued a directive last week that authorized members of the National Guard to carry weapons. Those guards were deployed as part of Trump’s anti-crime agenda in Washington, DC.