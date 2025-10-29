/‘I do not trust him at all’: Candace Owens questions Kash Patel on Charlie Kirk murder case

Candace Owens launched an attack on FBI Director Kash Patel, saying that she does “not trust him at all.” She accused him of being “upset” because Tulsi Gabbard and Joe Kent are “trying to do their jobs and solve” the murder of Charlie Kirk, a Trump ally who was assassinated on September 10. Owens, a former Turning Point USA member, slammed Patel after The New York Times claimed in an article that he was “alarmed” by an inquiry by Kent, who leads the National Counterterrorism Center.

Sharing the image of the article, Owens wrote on X, “This article is literally about how Kash Patel is upset that Joe Kent and Tulsi Gabbard are trying to do their jobs and solve the Charlie Kirk murder case.”

“It’s like Kash Patel wants to be the sole point person on this—why?” she added. “I do not trust him at all.”

In the article, The New York Times reported, “The inquiry by Joe Kent, the director of the counterterrorism center, alarmed Kash Patel, the director of the F.B.I. Mr. Patel and other senior officials believed Mr. Kent was overstepping, treading on F.B.I. responsibilities and potentially interfering with the investigation and the prosecution of the suspect, Tyler Robinson.”

The article further reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that the FBI director was “troubled” because Kent went through the FBI material related to the case. It added that Kent’s efforts were “a topic at a White House meeting” which included Patel, Kent and Gabbard. Vice President JD Vance and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles were also present at the meeting.

Earlier in her podcast, Owens said that she wants a “war” with Turning Point USA and everyone who was around Kirk on the day of his assassination, adding that she is determined to find out “what the hell happened on September 10th.”