'I am happy': Ali Khamenei's nephew calls his death a 'step forward' for Iran

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Mar 01, 2026, 22:39 IST | Updated: Mar 01, 2026, 22:42 IST
"Like most Iranians, I am happy." Mahmoud Moradkhani, the exiled nephew of Ali Khamenei, reacts to the Supreme Leader's death in France. Discover why he calls the killing a "step forward" and predicts the collapse of the Iranian regime.

After the death of Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei, his nephew says it offers hope to the country. Mahmoud Moradkhani, a France-based doctor opposed to the regime, told news agency AFP. Israel's airstrikes in Tehran killed Khamenei; after confirming his death, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has vowed to avenge his death.

"Like most Iranians, I am happy. I am very happy about the death of Ali Khamenei. I think it's a step forward, a hope. War and military interventions slow down the political process a bit, which is a bit regrettable, but maybe we had to go through this step," he said in a telephonic conversation with AFP.

The 62-year-old predicted that the regime was unlikely to survive Khamenei's killing. “The regime's internal rivalries are such and it won't be able to resist them, it'll have to disappear and give the power to the people. I hope that the military interventions will cease and that the people will be able to express themselves in the streets. It is very difficult in this situation to ask the people to take to the streets, to demonstrate, and to overthrow the regime,” he added.

Also read: 'War not with your neighbours': UAE warns Iran after strikes

In a video statement, Netanyahu said, "I have issued instructions for the continuation of the campaign... Our forces are now striking at the heart of Tehran with intense power, and this will only escalate in the days ahead."

This statement follows Netanyahu's meeting with the defence minister, the chief of the general staff, and the head of the Mossad. He said, “We are engaged in a campaign in which the IDF (military) is deploying its full strength as never before to ensure our existence and our future."


The killing of the supreme leader Khamenei was a result of the US and Israel's joint military operation in Tehran. Iran has retaliated with a barrage of missiles across the Middle East.

