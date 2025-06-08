/‘Hit a cop, you’re going to jail’: Kash Patel warns LA anti-ICE protesters, internet reminds him of ‘January 6’ riots

Donald Trump’s FBI Director Kash Patel issued a stark warning to protesters in Los Angeles against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), saying anyone who hits a cop will be “going to jail.”

“Hit a cop, you’re going to jail… doesn’t matter where you came from, how you got here, or what movement speaks to you. If the local police force won’t back our men and women on the thin blue line, we FBI, will,” Patel said in a post on the social media platform X.

But his warning did not go well with a section of the internet, as people were seen reminding Trump’s aide of the January 6 Capitol riots.

People reminded him how his present stance was way different from what the Republicans said and did about the January 6 riots. The rioters were pardoned by the US President Donald Trump.

What was the riot?

On January 6, 2021, a mob of Donald Trump supporters attacked the US Capitol. More than 150 police officers were injured during the riots that ensued. This was after the presidential election in which Joe Biden won and Trump alleged the election was “rigged”.

After his return to the White House in January 2025 - Trump pardoned about 1,500 people charged over the riots.

‘You'll get a pardon, right, Kash?’

After Patel issued the warning, the internet took a dig at the FBI director.

“But if you do it wearing Trump merch while rioting at the US Capitol, you'll get a pardon, right, Kash?” an X user wrote.



“This declaration evidently does not apply to the Trump supporters who attacked police on Jan. 6,” wrote another.

“Remember Jan 6th? Your dear leader pardoned hundreds who assaulted cops,” a third one wrote.

What are the anti-ICE protests in LA?

Los Angeles has become the epicentre of major anti-ICE protests following a series of large-scale immigration raids by federal agents across the city.

Trump deployed 2,000 National Guard troops to the streets of LA on Saturday (June 7) to curb the “lawlessness”.