/‘His life must be commemorated’: Charlie Kirk can become youngest American on US currency. Here’s how it’ll happen

US President Donald Trump's close aide, Charlie Kirk, was shot dead earlier this month in Utah while talking about mass shootings. Now, according to a GOP proposal, Kirk may appear on US currency. He may appear on a special silver dollar coin. The proposal was made by two House Republican lawmakers, August Pfluger from Texas and Abe Hamadeh from Arizona. The duo is planning to introduce the bill later this week, Fox News reported. With the proposal, the duo wants the US Treasury to mint 400,000 silver dollar coins with Kirk's image.

If the bill passes, the 31-year-old will become the youngest American to appear on US currency.

The proposal said that the coins will be considered legal tender. One side of it will have a picture of Kirk, while the second side will have the phrase, "Well done, good and faithful servant."

Additionally, Kirk's full name, "Charles James Kirk," the year 2026, and the full name and motto of the US are also likely to be engraved on them, Fox News said.

Hamadeh told the outlet, "Since 1892, Congress has authorised commemorative coins to celebrate and honour historic American patriots."

"He tirelessly sacrificed his time, energy, and money to save this nation for future generations. Ultimately, at the hands of a radical leftist, he sacrificed his life, Hamadeh told the Republican Study Committee, adding, "His life must be commemorated, and this coin will allow us to pass a reminder of his remarkable life on to generations to come," he added.

“Charlie Kirk was a conservative titan whose transformational impact on millions of Americans deserves permanent recognition alongside our nation's greatest leaders and influential figures,” Pfluger said.