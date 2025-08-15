/‘Highly value our special strategic partnership’: Russia’s Independence Day wish to India amid tariff war with US

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday (Aug 15) extended his congratulatory wishes to Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the nation’s 79th Independence Day. The Russian leader praised the “privileged strategic partnership” between the two nations and expressed intentions of expanding constructive bilateral cooperation. This comes amid the ongoing global tensions fueled by tariffs imposed on New Delhi by US President Donald Trump over Russian oil.

Sharing the greetings sent by Putin, the Russian Embassy in India wrote in a statement on Telegram, “India has achieved widely recognised success in socio-economic, scientific, technical, and other fields. Your country enjoys well-deserved respect on the global stage and actively contributes to addressing key issues on the international agenda.”