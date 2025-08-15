/Drenched in rain, Rahul Gandhi celebrates I-Day with Congress leaders, skips PM Modi’s Red Fort event

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday (Aug 15) aimed a fresh strike at Opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge after the two leaders decided to “skip” the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort in Delhi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag and delivered a noteworthy speech. The ruling party has called the absence of Congress leaders “shameful behaviour.” Meanwhile, Congress shared Gandhi’s drenched pictures during a flag hoisting ceremony at

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took to X to slam the Opposition leaders, saying, “Congress spokesperson in TV debate with me just now confirmed that ‘LoP’ Rahul Gandhi skipped 15th August Program at Red Fort. This was a national celebration but sadly Lover of Pakistan Rahul Gandhi – in Modi virodh does Desh & Sena Virodh! Shameful behaviour. Is this Sanvidhan and Sena ka Samman?”

While Rahul Gandhi skipped the grand celebration at the Red Fort, he was seen observing Independence Day at Indira Bhavan in Delhi. He was joined by other Congress members and senior leaders for a flag-hoisting ceremony, during which Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge hoisted the flag.