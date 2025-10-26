'Help me or I will die': Indian man's video from Saudi goes viral but police claims 'he did it for views' - What's happening

A video of an Indian man claiming threat to his life in Saudi Arabia has gone viral on social media. The man, who claims to be from Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad, said in the viral video that he is being held in Saudi Arabia against his will. Speaking in Bhopjpuri in the video, he appealed to people to share the video and requested the Indian authorities to help him. He declared that he would die in the Gulf nation if he is not provided immediate help. The Indian embassy responded immediately to the viral video and said that it has launched a search for him. However, making matters complicated, Saudi Public Security in a statement said that the claims made by the man were 'baseless' and he made the video for views.

The timing of the video coincides with Saudi Arabia's abolition of the decades-old Kafala system, where the employer controlled the visas of foreign workers. Critics had compared the system to modern-day slavery.

What the man said in the video?

The video was shared on social media by a Delhi-based lawyer Kalpana Shrivastav. She requested External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to take take immediate cognisance of the matter. Providing details of the man, she said that he is the resident of Handia, Pratappur in Prayagraj and is stranded in Saudi Arabia. In the video, the man is heard saying, “My village is in Allahabad… I came to Saudi Arabia. Kapil has my passport. I told him I need to go home, but he is threatening to kill me.” He pleads for help, urging, “Brother, share this video, share it so much that, with your support from India, I can get help and come back to India. If you are from Muslim, Hindu or anyone – brother, wherever you are — please help. Please help me, I will die; I need to go to my mother. Share this video as much as possible. Look, there is nobody here nearby, nobody is here — look brother, I will die. Share this video so much that it should reach up to the Prime Minister.”

How Saudi Arabia and India reacted?

Reacting to video, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia wrote on X that it has been trying to locate the person. The embassy said that no further action can be taken as the video does not contain any details about the location/province in Saudi Arabia, or contact number or employer details. The embassy requested the Delhi-based lawyer to provide more information about the video.