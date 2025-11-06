A day after Zoharan Mamdani's historic victory, a Jewish day school in Brooklyn was targeted with a painting of red Hakenkreuz symbols on the pillars and windows of the building. Reacting to the incident, New York's Mayor-elect called the act of vandalism "disgusting and heartbreaking" and said antisemitism has no place in our beautiful city. Expressing solidarity with the Jewish community, Mamdani on social media platform X wrote, "As Mayor, I will always stand steadfast with our Jewish neighbours to root the scourge of antisemitism out of our city."

Police said security staff called 911 after finding the hateful symbols painted in red on the pillars and windows of Megen David Yeshiva on McDonald Avenue near Avenue S in Gravesend around 6:30 am.

Mamdani, a 34-year-old Indian-origin democrat socialist, became the youngest Mayor of New York following his victory in a fiercely fought election, defeating Independent Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Silva.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

New York is home to the largest Jewish community in the world after Israel, making up around 14 per cent of the city's total population.

During his victory speech, Mamdani vowed to protect New Yorkers of all faiths and condemned all kinds of racial and antisemitic discrimination.

“We will build a city hall that stands steadfast alongside Jewish New Yorkers and does not waver in the fight against the scourge of antisemitism, where the more than 1 million Muslims know that they belong, not just in the five boroughs of this city, but in the halls of power,” he declared.

However, Mamdani faced Islamophobic jabs and anti-immigrant slurs after denouncing Israel and showing open support for Palestine during his campaign trail.