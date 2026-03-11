/‘He set himself on fire!’ claim eyewitness after Switzerland bus fire kills six

At least six people were killed, and five others were injured after a bus caught fire in western Switzerland on Tuesday (Mar 10). The police have said that the incident may have been a deliberate act. The blaze erupted on the bus in the main street of the small town of Kerzers, about 20 kilometres (12 miles) west of the Swiss capital Bern, at around 6:25 pm. Videos shared on social media showed flames several metres high with thick smoke rising. Meanwhile, an eyewitness has claimed that a man poured gasoline on himself and set himself on fire.

What witness said

According to a DailyMail report, one of the clips shared on social media, obtained by local media, showed an eyewitness describing the incident. “A man set himself on fire inside,” the eyewitness alleged. “He poured gasoline and set himself on fire!”

Police treating fire as ‘man-made incident’

Fribourg cantonal police spokesman Frederic Papaux told AFP that the fire “left at least six dead and five injured, three of them seriously.”

“The police are currently treating the fire as a man-made incident, and even a deliberate act,” he added, without providing further details. The police have not disclosed whether it was a terror-related incident.

Papaux added that there were no other vehicles involved in the incident except for the bus. “That bus caught fire... we are currently trying to determine the precise reason why this happened,” he said.