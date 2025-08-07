/'He doesn’t want to talk': Lula says he won’t ‘humiliate’ himself with Trump talks after US slaps 50% tariff on Brazilian goods

Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has ruled out direct talks with US President Donald Trump for now, saying any conversation would turn into a “humiliation” unless Trump signals he is ready to negotiate. “The day my intuition says Trump is ready to talk, I won’t hesitate to call him. But today my intuition says he doesn’t want to talk. And I’m not going to humiliate myself,” Lula told Reuters from his residence in Brasília.

Tariffs rise but no retaliation yet

On Wednesday, US tariffs on Brazilian goods doubled to 50%, one of the highest rates imposed by Trump. Lula said his government would not announce reciprocal tariffs, but cabinet‑level talks would continue. Despite the blow to exports, he believes Brazil’s economy is strong enough to withstand the pressure, giving him more space to stand firm than other Western leaders.

Bolsonaro row deepens US‑Brazil tensions

Lula said relations with Washington were at their worst in 200 years after Trump linked the tariffs to his demand for an end to the prosecution of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro. Bolsonaro is on trial for allegedly plotting to overturn the 2022 election. “The Supreme Court does not care what Trump says and it should not,” Lula said, adding that Bolsonaro should face another trial for provoking Trump’s intervention, calling him a “traitor to the homeland.”

‘Unacceptable’ US interference

Recalling US involvement in Brazil’s 1964 coup, Lula said: “We had already pardoned the US intervention… But this now is not a small intervention. It’s the president of the United States thinking he can dictate rules for a sovereign country like Brazil. It’s unacceptable.”

BRICS coordination and domestic measures