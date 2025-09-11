The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) gave updates on the search for the shooter of Charlie Kirk on Thursday (September 11). FBI special agent in charge Robert Bohls, said, "we were able to track the movemeents of shooter."

He claimed the FBI located several individuals of interest, but they were not suspects. He said the FBI has “good visual” on the suspected individual and the organisation will catch the person.

"Our investigators have been working through the neighbourhood, worked through communities for leads. We have good footage. We are working with tech to identify the individual," he added.

'Charlie Kirk assassin’s high-powered rifle found'

The FBI said it has recovered the weapon that was used to shoot Kirk. The spokesperson also said that the footprints of the shooter, along with his forearm imprints. "We have recovered the weapon," the FBI official said. He added that the agency is not sure how far the shooter has gone, but it has their image.