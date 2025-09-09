/'Days when terrorist leaders can enjoy immunity anywhere are over': Netanyahu says Summit of Fire was to settle accounts with 'murderers'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the Doha attack on Hamas leadership, termed as the Summit of Fire, was ordered by him to "settle accounts with the murderers." He said the "the days when terrorist leaders can enjoy immunity anywhere are over." He said this while speaking at a US embassy event in Jerusalem on Tuesday (September 9).

The Israeli PM also added that his government has accepted Trump's Gaza truce proposal and the Gaza war will end "immediately" if Hamas does the same. He added that much of the world has “shamefully” forgotten Hamas's October 2023 attack.

Israeli Defence Force (IDF) launched a targeted airstrike on Doha, Qatar, claiming that it was against "the top leadership of the Hamas terrorist organization."

“The IDF and Shin Bet, through the Air Force, conducted a targeted strike a short while ago against the top leadership of the Hamas terrorist organization. The leadership members who were attacked had led the terrorist organization's activities for years and are directly responsible for carrying out the October 7 massacre and managing the war against the State of Israel,” the IDF wrote on X.

“Prior to the strike, steps were taken to minimize harm to uninvolved civilians, including the use of precision weaponry and additional intelligence information. The IDF and Shin Bet will continue to act with determination to defeat the Hamas terrorist organization responsible for the October 7 massacre,” it added.

The military said the name of the operation was Summit of Fire, Times of Israel reported. Previously, it was reported that the name of the operation was Day of Judgement. Hamas ceasefire negotiation delegation in Doha survived Israeli attack, sources told Reuters.