/'Have always used fork': Zohran Mamdani's video eating rice with hands stirs racism debate: How it unfolded

A racist row has erupted in the United States over a video of Indian-origin New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani eating rice with his hands. It all began when Congressman Brandon Gill made a racist remark stating that “civilised people in America” do not eat in that manner. While netizens slammed him for his remark, they also pointed out that his wife is Danielle D'Souza Gill is of Indian-origin. Now, Danielle D'Souza Gill has defended her husband's remark and said that she uses a fork to eat rice. Zohran Mamdani claimed victory in the Democratic Primary for the New York mayoral elections after his rival Governor Andrew Cuomo conceded defeat. US President Donald Trump has called Mamdani “100 percent Communist lunatic.”

Racist row on Mamdani's post

Danielle's post also went viral with many X users questioning the need to issue a statement that belittled India. "You are bragging about something that stupid?" one wrote. Some users posted a photo of her father Dinesh D'Souza eating with his hand and called Danielle a liar. 30-year-old Danielle D'Souza Gill, daughter of right-wing commentator Dinesh D'Souza, is an author and commentator. Daniell got married to Brandon Gill in 2017. Recently, Brandon was criticized for denouncing mass migration as he compared a photo of California in 1960 with California today. At that time, too, he was reminded that his wife's family had migrated to the US.

The Indian-origin wife of Congressman Brandon Gill, said she always used a fork to eat rice and never grew up eating rice with her hands. Mamdani's video from the campaign of the Democratic Primary went viral on Sunday in which he is seen eating biryani with his hands. It was compared with Indian-origin Vivek Ramaswamy sitting barefoot for an interview. Republican leader Brandon Gill jumped into the Indian-hatred spree and called Mamdani ‘uncivilized’. "Civilized people in America don't eat like this. If you refuse to adopt Western customs, go back to the Third World," he said. His wife, Danielle D'Souza Gill, jumped into the controversy when it was pointed out that she is of Indian-origin. “I did not grow up eating rice with my hands and have always used a fork. I was born in America. I’m a Christian MAGA patriot. My father’s extended family lives in India, and they are also Christian and they use forks too,” she said.

'100% communist lunatic': Trump on Mamdani