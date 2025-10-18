/'Have a great life': Trump tells 'rogue' George Santos as he commutes disgraced ex-congressman's sentence

Former US Rep. George Santos was released from prison on Oct 17 after Trump commuted his 87-month sentence. Santos had pleaded guilty to fraud and identity theft tied to his 2022 campaign. In a letter, he asked Trump for a second chance, expressing remorse for his actions.
Former US Representative George Santos was released from prison on Friday(Oct 17), after President Donald Trump commuted his sentence. Santos had been serving an 87-month (over 7 years) federal prison term but has now been granted early release by presidential order. Santos, who began his sentence in July 2025 after being convicted of multiple federal charges, was ordered to be freed immediately. Trump, in a post on Truth Social, defended his decision by stating that Santos had been “horribly mistreated” while behind bars. Calling him 'somewhat of a rogue,’Trump said that there are many rogues in our country who aren't given seven years in prison.
In a truth Social post, Trump wrote, "I just signed a commutation, releasing George Santos from prison IMMEDIATELY.”
Earlier this week, Santos published an open letter addressed to Trump, describing it as a “passionate plea.” In the message, he praised Trump and asked for a second chance, stating he had “faced the consequences” and wanted to reunite with his loved ones.“I take full responsibility for my actions,” he wrote. “I just want to return to my family, my friends, and my community.”
George Santos was convicted of fraud and identity theft tied to his 2022 congressional campaign. He admitted to falsifying donor names and inflating fundraising numbers to qualify for Republican National Committee funding. He also admitted to lying about his personal background, including fake claims about attending New York University, working at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, and saying his grandparents fled the Nazis—none of which were true. He pleaded guilty to these offenses and was sentenced to more than seven years in prison in April 2025.
Elected in 2022 to represent parts of New York City and its suburbs, Santos' brief political career was mired in controversy. As lies about his education, employment, and personal history surfaced, he became a national punchline and was ultimately expelled from Congress by his peers. During his 11 months in office, Santos was marginalized by fellow lawmakers and became a regular subject of ridicule in media and pop culture.