Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG), a former staunch ally of Donald Trump, doubled down her attack on the US president by suggesting that he should first fix everything domestically, and then talk to the rest of the world. She also claimed that Trump was very ‘unkind’ when she received death threats while speaking against him. She accused the US president of betraying MAGA and America First promises. Slamming her in a lengthy Truth Social post, Trump repeated his ‘traitor’ jibe and said that she is neither “America First” nor “MAGA.” Trump also had a melt-down over CBS 60 minutes show and its journalist.

What MTG said in 60 minutes interview?

Marjorie Taylor Greene, in a CBS News 60 Minutes interview, said, “For an ‘America First’ president, the No. 1 focus should have been domestic policy, and it wasn’t. And so, of course, I was critical, because those were my campaign promises. Once we fix everything here, then fine, we’ll talk to the rest of the world.” She also claimed that Republicans are “terrified to step out of line” when it comes to Trump's decisions. “I think they’re terrified to step out of line and get a nasty Truth Social post on them,” she said. She also mentioned about a phone call with Trump in which the US president asked her to discharge petition effort involving the Epstein files. “We did talk about the Epstein files, and he was extremely angry at me that I had signed the discharge petition to release the files. I fully believe that those women deserve everything they’re asking. They’re asking for all of it to come out; they deserve it. And he was furious with me. … He said it was going to hurt people,” she said. When asked if she was MAGA, Greene responded, “MAGA is President Trump’s phrase. That’s his, his political policies. I call myself America First.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

How Trump reacted?

In a Truth Social post, Trump said, "The only reason Marjorie “Traitor” Brown (Green turns Brown under stress!) went BAD is that she was JILTED by the President of the United States (Certainly not the first time she has been jilted!). Too much work, not enough time, and her ideas are, NOW, really BAD - She sort of reminds me of a Rotten Apple! Marjorie is not AMERICA FIRST or MAGA, because nobody could have changed her views so fast, and her new views are those of a very dumb person. That was proven last night when washed up, Trump hating, 60 Minutes “correspondent,” Lesley Stahl, who still owes me an apology from when she attacked me on the show (with serious conviction!), that Hunter Biden’s LAPTOP FROM HELL was produced by Russia, not Hunter himself (TOTALLY PROVEN WRONG!), interviewed a very poorly prepared Traitor, who in her confusion made many really stupid statements.