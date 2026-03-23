The European Union on Monday (March 23) expressed "great concern" over media reports claiming that the Hungarian foreign minister had passed sensitive information about EU negotiations to Russia.

The Washington Post, in a report on Saturday citing serving and former European security officials, asserted that Péter Szijjártó, who has served as Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs since September 2014, has been in regular contact with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, during breaks in EU meetings to give "direct reports on what was discussed" and suggest possible courses of action.

Szijjártó dismissed the reports as "fake news", terming them "senseless conspiracy theories".

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has been at odds with the 27-nation bloc for maintaining close ties with Moscow amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine since 2022.

He has also been at the forefront of opposing Brussels’ funding to Ukraine, including a proposed loan of 90 billion euros ($104 billion) at a recent gathering of EU leaders.

The European Commission, the EU's executive arm, sought clarification from Budapest over the accusations.

"(A) relationship of trust between member states, and between them and the institution, is fundamental for the work of the EU," spokeswoman Anitta Hipper said.

"We expect the Hungarian government to provide the clarifications."

Several countries, including Germany, termed the allegations very serious and warned against violations of confidentiality.

"Discussions within the EU, including among EU foreign ministers, are confidential," a German foreign ministry spokesman said.

"We will not tolerate any violation of them," he added.

Interestingly, the Hungarian Prime Minister also enjoys close ties with US President Donald Trump despite mounting EU pressure and allegations of him being pro-Russia. Trump has formally endorsed Viktor Orbán in the upcoming national election on April 12, calling him a "great leader" and a "tough, smart man".

In a video message, Trump referred to Orbán as a "strong leader" and a "fantastic guy," offering his "complete and total endorsement."