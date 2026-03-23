/'Only the language of missiles': Iran hits back hard at Donald Trump

Iran has strongly rejected US President Donald Trump’s assertion that Washington and Tehran are engaged in ‘very good and productive’ talks, calling the claim false and politically motivated after the United States announced a temporary halt to military strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure. The five-day pause, described by Trump as a window for diplomacy, comes amid escalating tensions between the two sides following weeks of threats targeting critical oil and energy facilities. According to the US president, the suspension of planned attacks signals an opportunity to de-escalate and potentially open a path toward negotiations.

However, officials in Iran have categorically denied that any such talks are underway. Ibrahim Rezaei, spokesperson for Iran’s National Security Commission, dismissed Trump’s remarks as ‘lies’ and ‘nonsense’, asserting that there is ‘no logic to negotiating under these conditions’. Rezaei added that Iran views the current US posture as coercive, arguing that “the enemy understands only the language of force and missiles.” His comments reflect a broader hardline stance in Tehran, where leadership has consistently rejected negotiations under military pressure.

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The disagreement highlights a widening gap between Washington’s narrative of diplomacy and Tehran’s portrayal of defiance. While Trump has framed the pause as a strategic move to create space for dialogue, Iranian officials and state-linked media have suggested it is instead an attempt to manage rising geopolitical risks and stabilize global oil markets. The timing of the pause is significant. Tensions have surged in and around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global energy supplies, raising fears of broader disruption. Oil markets have reacted sharply to the developments, with prices showing volatility amid uncertainty over potential strikes and supply risks.

Tehran, meanwhile, has portrayed the US decision as a sign of weakness rather than goodwill. Iranian narratives emphasize that sustained military pressure and regional dynamics have forced Washington to reconsider immediate escalation, reinforcing the country’s position that resistance, not negotiation, has shaped the current moment.

Notably, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Baghaei said, “Messages from the US, sent via friendly countries to seek talks and end the war, were received and answered in line with Iran’s principles. We warn that any attack on Iran’s critical infrastructure, especially energy facilities, would trigger a swift and decisive response from its armed forces. We dismiss claims of any negotiations with Washington over the past 24 days, and Iran’s position on the Strait of Hormuz and the terms for ending the war remain unchanged.”

