  'Give US magnets or face 200% tariff': Trump's stern warning to China

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Aug 26, 2025, 24:07 IST | Updated: Aug 26, 2025, 24:41 IST
 Donald Trump issued a stern warning to China on Monday (August 25), stating that either they provide America with magnets or face a 200 percent tariff. This came amid his visit to China that he said would be this year or soon.

US President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to China on Monday (August 25), stating that either they provide America with magnets or face a 200 per cent tariff. "We have to charge them 200% tariff or something," Trump said amid a trade dispute between the two nations. China is becoming increasingly sensitive about its control over rare earths and the supply chain.

