/‘Get ready for another 9/11’: Trump ally Laura Loomer attacks Mira Nair’s son and New York mayoral candidate Zohran

Laura Loomer, a far-right activist and political commentator and President Donald Trump’s ally, has sparked a fresh controversy by targeting Indian filmmaker Mira Nair’s son Zohran Mamdani, a New York mayoral hopeful, with a post warning, “Get ready for another 9/11.”



Zohran is Meera Nair’s son with her second husband, Mahmood Mamdani, a Ugandan with roots in Gujarat.



Loomer, who is known for her incendiary remarks, said in a post on X, “A pro HAMAS Muslim socialist is about to be the next Mayor of NYC.”



Mamdani, 33, a democratic socialist and current state assembly member from Queens, has been garnering interest as a progressive candidate amid growing support among young voters and immigrants. Mamdani has surged in fundraising and public interest as his campaign focuses on cost-of-living issues, including free buses and rent freezes, and all this appeals to voters who feel overlooked by the political establishment, said a New York Times report.



However, his recent comment at a public forum drew criticism from Indian-American leaders. When asked whether he would join Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a press conference if PM Modi were to hold a rally in New York, Mamdani said he would not.



New York Assembly member Jenifer Rajkumar, the first Hindu-American elected to state office, responded sharply. “At a time when New Yorkers are struggling with real issues—rising crime, a housing crisis, and growing hate—we cannot afford to be distracted by extreme, divisive language about foreign leaders,” she told the New York Post.

“Hindu voters want our leaders to build bridges, not burn them.”



‘Zohran seeks to divide us by religion, pitting Muslims and Hindus against each other’

Human rights lawyer Jaspreet Singh added, “Zohran has used his platform to amplify some of the worst anti-Hindu rhetoric imaginable. Words matter… he seeks to divide us by religion, pitting Muslims and Hindus against each other.”

In spite of the criticism, Mamdani’s campaign continues to resonate with certain sections of the electorate.



His outreach to the city’s sizeable Muslim population, over 350,000 of whom are registered to vote, could prove pivotal, added NYT.

“This June 24, in this Democratic primary, we have a chance to tell the world that Muslims don’t just belong in New York City but that we belong in City Hall,” Mamdani told a recent gathering at the MAS Bronx Muslim Center.

Loomer had on Thursday targeted Chinese President Xi Jinping’s daughter, Xi Mingze, and demanded that she be deported from the US.

In a post on X, Loomer said, “Let’s go! Deport Xi Jinping’s daughter!,” claiming that, “Xi Mingze lives in Massachusetts and went to Harvard!”

“Sources tell me PLA guards from the CCP provide her with private security on US soil in Massachusetts!,” she added.

Loomer didn’t provide any evidence to support her claims as she tagged US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in her post.

Xi Mingze is the only daughter of Chinese President Xi Jinping and the celebrity soprano Peng Liyuan, and very little is known about her.