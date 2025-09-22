‘Gaza belongs to Palestinians’: China, Russia back Palestinian state recognition by Western nations

Russia and China on Monday (Sep 22) reaffirmed their support for a two-state resolution to settle the conflict in the Middle East. This comes after Britain, Canada, Australia, and Portugal recognised a Palestinian state a day earlier, citing long support for a two-state solution. The move has drawn fury from Israel, which rejected the “one-sided” recognition and vowed to expand Jewish settlements in the West Bank.

“We remain committed to the fundamental resolutions of the UN Security Council and remain committed to the international position on the possibility of resolving the Palestinian-Israeli problem on the basis of a two-state approach,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“This remains our approach, and we believe that it is the only possible way to find a solution to this extremely complex, long-standing conflict, which is now perhaps at its most acute and tragic stage in its entire history,” he added.

China says Gaza belongs to Palestinians

Meanwhile, China has called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, as Israeli forces continue their ground offensive in the territory. Beijing’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Guo Jiakun, said that Gaza belongs to the Palestinians and must remain under Palestinian governance. He stressed that peace cannot come through force, adding that the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza demands urgent action from global powers.

Guo highlighted that while Western powers have already recognised the State of Palestine, the United States continues to sell arms to Israel while discussing interim post-war governance with Gulf nations. He urged global nations to push Israel to take responsibility for the situation in Gaza, ensuring that the principle of the Palestinians governing Palestine is implemented.