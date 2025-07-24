/'Fake news, not surprised': White House reacts to reports that Pam Bondi informed Trump about his name in Epstein files

Amid the Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking investigation, a latest report has revealed that the US President Donald Trump was informed in May only that his name was in the files multiple times. As per The Wall Street Journal report, Attorney General Pam Bondi had informed Trump about it during a meeting at the White House. However, the White House has rejected the report by calling it a "fake news."

White House spokesman Steven Cheung had said the reports were “nothing more than a continuation of the fake news stories concocted by the Democrats and the liberal media." The report further added that Trump was told that senior Justice Department officials did not plan to release any more Epstein documents, because the material contained child pornography and victims’ personal information.

The report came after the US president told a journalist that Bondi did not inform him of his name in the files. As per the report, Bondi and her deputy told Trump that many other high-profile figures were also named in the files. But, as per CNN, the conversation was characterised as a “routine briefing" that covered the scope of the Justice Department’s findings. “The White House is not surprised by this. Trump’s name was present in the binders that Bondi produced and handed out," a White House official told CNN. "The White House does not view this as groundbreaking or new or surprising at all," the official added.



Now, after the WSJ report, Trump's attorney Pam Bondi is now facing Democratic calls to testify before Congress. Senator Adam Schiff, a California Democrat, reacted to the report and called out Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee, the Associated Press (AP) reported.