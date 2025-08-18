/‘Fake crime numbers’: Trump says DC has turned into the most safe city in world

President Donald Trump claimed on Monday that Washington, D.C., has become the “most safe” city in the entire world just in the span of a few days, asserting it to be a big change from the “most unsafe” city. Trump claimed that Washington, DC, city officials deflated crime figures “in order to create a false illusion of safety” before his crackdown began a week ago. Trump said in a post on his social media Truth Social, “D.C. gave Fake Crime numbers in order to create a false illusion of safety. This is a very bad and dangerous thing to do, and they are under serious investigation for so doing!”

“Until 4 days ago, Washington, D.C., was the most unsafe ‘city’ in the United States, and perhaps the World. Now, in just a short period of time, it is perhaps the safest, and getting better every single hour!”

‘People are flocking to D.C. again’

“People are flocking to D.C. again, and soon, the beautification will begin!” he continued.

Last week, Trump announced that he would be deploying National Guard troops in the US capital and taking control of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). The district has been plagued by crime in the years following the pandemic, though data indicates that the crime rate has been falling over the last two years.

However, it is not clear what Trump really implied when he claimed that D.C. was the most dangerous city in the United States.

DC officials have pointed to a database showing violent crime hitting a 30-year low in January of this year.

400 arrests, committed to making D.C. safe again: Pam Bondi

Attorney General Pam Bondi said on Monday that nearly 400 arrests have been made since President Trump declared a public safety emergency in the District and activated National Guard troops to assist local law enforcement.

Bondi posted on X, “Washington, DC is getting safer every night thanks to our law enforcement partners.”