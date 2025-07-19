/‘Evacuate immediately’: Deadly landslide hits South Korea as record rains trigger chaos

A landslide triggered by torrential rain killed at least one person in South Korea, the national fire agency said Saturday.

Three people were also missing after the landslide buried two houses in a village in southern Sancheong county, officials said, as heavy rain continued to pound the country.

"At least three people have been reported missing and we have recovered one body," an official at Sancheong county fire station told AFP.

The official said that one person in their twenties, and a couple in their seventies were reported missing.

Sancheong county told all residents Saturday to "evacuate immediately to a safe area".

The county has a population of some 34,000 people.

South Korea typically experiences monsoon rains in July, but the country's southern regions saw some of the heaviest hourly downpours on record this week, official weather data showed.

The Ministry of Interior and Safety said Saturday at least four people have been killed in rain-related accidents and more than 7,000 forced to evacuate their homes.

South Korea is regularly hit by flooding during the summer monsoon period, but is typically well-prepared and the death toll usually relatively low.

Scientists say climate change has made weather events around the world more extreme and frequent.