/‘Ethnic cleansing’ in Gaza, West Bank? UN report flags concerns over Israeli actions

The United Nations on Thursday (Feb 19) warned that increased Israeli attacks and forcible transfers of Palestinians “raise concerns over ethnic cleansing” in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. The UN human rights office said in a report that the cumulative impact of Israel’s military campaign during the war in Gaza, and its blockade of the territory, had inflicted living conditions “increasingly incompatible with Palestinians’ continued existence as a group in Gaza.”

The report also stated that the treatment of Israeli hostages, who were taken into captivity on October 7, 2023, by Hamas, amounted to war crimes.

“Intensified attacks, the methodical destruction of entire neighbourhoods and the denial of humanitarian assistance appeared to aim at a permanent demographic shift in Gaza,” the report added. “This, together with forcible transfers, which appear to aim at a permanent displacement, raise concerns over ethnic cleansing in Gaza and the West Bank.”

The report, which covered the period from November 1, 2024, to October 31, 2025, accused Israeli forces of carrying out “systematic use of unlawful force”, “widespread” arbitrary detention and the “extensive unlawful demolition” of Palestinian homes to “systematically discriminate, oppress, control and dominate the Palestinian people.”

It further said that the violations were “altering the character, status and demographic composition of the occupied West Bank, raising serious concerns of ethnic cleansing”.

The report highlighted that at least 463 Palestinians, including 157 children, starved to death in Gaza during the 12-month period it covered. “Palestinians faced the inhumane choice of either starving to death or risking being killed while trying to get food,” it said.

It also blamed the Israeli government for resulting in a situation of famine and malnutrition, with deaths and suffering from hunger “foreseeable and repeatedly foretold”.