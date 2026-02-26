/‘Elite’ ex-fighter pilot arrested for ‘betraying’ US, training Chinese military

A former US Air Force fighter pilot, who served as an instructor for service members, was arrested on Wednesday (Feb 25) for allegedly training Chinese military personnel without authorisation, the Department of Justice announced. Gerald Eddie Brown, Jr., also known by the call sign “Runner”, was apprehended by the authorities in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

The 65-year-old US citizen was charged “for providing and conspiring to provide defence services to Chinese military pilots without authorisation,” which is in violation of the Arms Export Control Act (AECA).

He is expected to appear before a Magistrate Judge in Indiana on Thursday (Feb 26).

“The United States Air Force trained Major Brown to be an elite fighter pilot and entrusted him with the defense of our Nation. He now stands charged with training Chinese military pilots,” said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg.

“As an Air Force Officer, Brown took an oath to defend our Nation against all enemies foreign and domestic, he broke that oath and betrayed the country, jeopardising the safety of our servicemembers and allies,” said U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro for the District of Columbia.

It is illegal for US citizens – military or civilian – to provide training to a foreign military without having a license from the State Department. Eisenberg added, “The National Security Division will use all tools at its disposal to protect our military advantages and hold to account those who would violate the AECA.”

“The Chinese government continues to exploit the expertise of current and former members of the US armed forces to modernise China's military capabilities,” said Roman Rozhavsky, an official with the FBI’s Counterintelligence and Espionage Division. “This arrest serves as a warning that the FBI and our partners will stop at nothing to hold accountable anyone who collaborates with our adversaries to harm our service members and jeopardize our national security.”

Who is Gerald Brown?

Gerald Brown is a former F-35 Lightning II instructor pilot and served for over 24 years in the US Air Force. He left active duty in 1996 as a Major. During his career, he commanded sensitive units that oversaw nuclear weapons delivery systems and led combat missions. He served as a fighter pilot instructor and simulator instructor on a variety of fighter and attack aircraft, including the F-4 Phantom II, F-15 Eagle, F-16 Fighting Falcon, and the A-10 Thunderbolt II (Warthog), according to the DOJ.