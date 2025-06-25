/‘Doomsday Clock’ ticking towards midnight, must avert nuclear catastrophe, warns Russia

The nuclear ‘Doomsday Clock’ is ticking closer to midnight amid ‘commonplace’ talk of World War III, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday while issuing a warning. Lavrov claimed that Russia has been working to avoid a nuclear catastrophe and praised the “common sense” of US President Donald Trump.

“Global security is perhaps the most critical issue today—especially as the infamous Doomsday Clock continues to tick toward midnight,” Lavrov said during an address to staff, faculty, and students at Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its Institute of International Relations, according to Russia’s state news agency TASS.

“It is essential to prevent such a scenario, and we are actively engaged in efforts to avert a catastrophe,” he added.

He stressed that discussions about the potential outbreak of World War III have become disturbingly routine.

Lavrov then targeted leaders of the European Union states and alleged aggression and belligerence in their attitudes.

He said, “It’s become almost commonplace to talk about the possibility of World War III. That’s especially alarming given the resurgence of aggressive, belligerent attitudes across Europe. As if two world wars—and countless smaller conflicts over the centuries—weren’t enough for today’s EU leaders.”

He, however, emphasised that there were some “positive trends” and praised President Trump for them, and ctiticised the Biden administration’s “neoliberal, hegemonic agenda”.

“There are, however, some positive trends. One of them is the emphasis on realism and common sense expressed by the Trump administration, which bases its foreign policy on national interests—both of the United States and of other sovereign nations,” he said.

“That’s a key difference from the previous Biden administration, which was entirely consumed by a neoliberal, hegemonic agenda,” Lavrov remarked.